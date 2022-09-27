Bristol fire: Tower block residents demand better safety measures
- Published
Residents of a block of flats in Bristol where a man died trying to escape a fire are starting a campaign for better safety measures.
An electric bike started the blaze in a top floor apartment at Twinnell House in Easton on Sunday.
One man fell and died from the 16th floor while several others climbed to safety through windows.
Avon Fire and Rescue visited the block on Tuesday to reassure residents that it was safe.
Spokesman Iain Campbell said the building had contained the fire as it was designed to do.
"The important thing I've seen up there is how well the doors have acted which is what this building is supposed to do," he said.
'Death trap'
"And that's really limited the fire to the flat in which it originated."
But residents who spoke to the BBC were not convinced.
Tenth floor resident Khadar Sharif said the building was a "death trap".
He said he even thought about buying a smoke mask in case of another fire so he can "at least save myself".
Aidroos Gabobe, who lives on floor 15, said his smoke alarm did not work, adding it had been installed in such a way that the batteries could not be changed by residents.
He said he had "emailed and called" the city council but "nothing was done".
"The last three years I don't have an alarm," he said.
The victim has not been formally identified but he is believed to have been from Afghanistan.
Two other men scaled the side of the building and were rescued.
The fire service used turntable ladders, which only extend up to the ninth floor.
The service said their ladders, which would not have been tall enough to reach the two men, are used to aid rescues "where they can".
Longer ladders are used in London but are currently not in use in other cities including Bristol.
Chief fire officer Simon Shilton said: "The building itself is designed to provide a protected means of escape for the residents."
He offered advice for those in high-rise buildings who are feeling anxious in terms of how to act during a fire.
Mr Shilton said, if possible, to enter a room "not affected by fire, close the door behind them, cover any gaps in the doors and sit by a window and wait to be rescued".
A demonstration is planned at the tower block on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk