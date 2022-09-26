Arrests made after Gloucester cyclist stabbed several times
Two men have been arrested after a cyclist involved in a collision with a car was stabbed several times.
Officers said they received calls about a crash on Shakespeare Avenue in Gloucester at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
The occupants of a second vehicle then stabbed the 27-year-old cyclist multiple times, police said.
Police said two men had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
The 27-year-old cyclist has since been discharged from hospital.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw a silver saloon being driven erratically in the area to come forward.
The vehicle was spotted driving from Shakespeare Avenue onto Cole Avenue at speed, and police are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or other footage of it.
Gloucestershire Police said they had reason to suspect it was a targeted attack and not an attack on a random stranger.
