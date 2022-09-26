Bristol fatal flats fire 'to be discussed with residents'
Details of an investigation into a serious flats fire that left one man dead and eight others in hospital will be shared with residents, a mayor says.
The blaze broke out in Bristol in the early hours of Sunday and forced the evacuation of 90 residents.
It is believed the man died falling from the flats as he tried to escape from Twinnell House on Wills Drive.
Most residents have now returned home and others have been offered accommodation, the city council said.
Mayor Marvin Rees has pledged to speak residents, who he said will be "feeling a sense of vulnerability".
Residents of floors one to 13 have now been allowed to return home, after the fire broke out at about 02:15 BST on Sunday.
Those treated in hospital include one with minor burns and seven who were suffering from smoke inhalation.
Three others were treated by the ambulance service at the scene.
Mr Rees said those in emergency accommodation will remain "until we've properly done the work to make sure their flats are properly habitable".
"When the report comes out I want to take it around to that block and other blocks around to make sure we are communication and being incredibly transparent," he said.
"We are very aware that people going back into their flats will be feeling a sense of vulnerability no matter what we tell them so transparency is really key.
"As an authority we have been incredibly proactive on fire, since Grenfell in particular. We had all of our blocks looked at."
Bristol City Council said the rest centre at St Nicholas Church, set up to support affected residents, has now closed.
