Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
- Published
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol.
Shortly after 2.15 BST emergency services were called to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road.
Police have confirmed one man died in the incident while eight other people are currently in hospital, one with minor burns, and seven suffering from smoke inhalation.
Three others were treated by the ambulance service at the scene. Ninety people also had to leave their homes.
A rest stop has been set up which is providing support to 40 people at St. Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church, Lawfords Gate by Bristol City Council.
'Tragic incident'
Bristol City Council have confirmed emergency accommodation will be offered to those who need it.
Supt Tony Blatchford said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.
"While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe we know who the man is and have informed his next of kin.
"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"Enquiries into what happened have already begun and we will work closely with the fire service to fully understand what started the fire and how the man sadly died.
"I'd like to thank those who have been evacuated from their homes for their co-operation and understanding and promise them all agencies are working hard to enable them to return home as quickly as possible."
Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent eleven fire engines to the scene along with two turntable ladders and other specialist vehicles and said the fire was quickly extinguished.
'Fire quickly extinguished'
Dave Hodges, Avon Fire and Rescue Service Duty Group Commander, said upper floors were affected by smoke and fire and water damage had affected many flats on lower floors.
He explained crews faced a "serious fire" on the 16th floor upon arrival.
"The fire has now been contained and fire crews remain in attendance making the scene safe," he said.
He added: "Our sincere condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased."
Wills Drive is closed while emergency services remain at the scene and police expect the cordon to remain around the building until it has been assessed to be safe.
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the individual who has tragically lost their life in this incident."
They added they were grateful to all emergency services and council officers who responded.
"Residents affected by this tragic incident are being supported and those who require it will be helped into emergency accommodation whilst their homes remain inaccessible," they said.
“As a Councillor, community member and a father, I am heartbroken by what has taken place at Twinnell House this morning. It is so sad to hear that one of the residents has lost his life in such tragic circumstances”.— Cllr Yassin Mohamud (@YassinMohamud20) September 25, 2022
South Western Ambulance Service allocated seven double-crewed ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, an operations officer, a doctor, and the hazardous area response team.
