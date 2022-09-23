'Falklands War grenade' found in Bristol sparks security alert
An unexploded hand grenade has been found at a property in Bristol, prompting a security alert.
Police were called to Upper Belgrave Road at about 13:30 BST after the device - believed to date from the Falklands War - was discovered.
A security cordon was erected as a precaution while an Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit safely removed it.
Neighbouring streets were closed and traffic was temporarily diverted along Worrall Road.
Earlier in September a bomb scare was sparked when eight live grenades were found in a walled garden at a property in Henleaze Avenue.
