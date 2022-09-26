Bristol St Werburghs Farm begins crowdfunding
A city farm has started crowdfunding to help raise £30,000 for running costs.
St Werburghs City Farm in Bristol runs workshops with people who have disabilities and mental health groups.
Organisers said rising costs, increasing need within the community and loss of income due to the pandemic meant these services were at risk.
Director Kari Halford said the money would help the farm continue running until spring when its normal fundraising activities could resume.
The organisation also provides supported placements for adults with learning disabilities, to outdoor education and play activities for local children and young people.
"The pandemic created complex problems," Ms Halford said.
"Usually we generate about 50 percent of our money though school placements, fundraising events, site hire and weddings.
"But we haven't been able to do that.
"We are optimistic that by spring next year we'll be able to raise the revenue we need like we always have done. It's just this winter."
The organisation said funds raised through the crowdfunder would go towards covering staffing, overheads and project costs.
"The city farm is your farm, it's your community. If you have the means and are able to support your community please do so," Ms Halford added.
The crowdfunder will run until the end of October.
