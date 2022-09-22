Inquest opens for man found in Bristol Harbour
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man found in Bristol Harbour.
The body of Abdul Rahman Jamal Saleh Suleiman was found on 31 August in the area off Welsh Back.
Police appealed for witnesses to come forward and said they believed the 34-year-old had entered the water on 27 August at about 21:00 BST.
The inquest was opened at Avon Coroners Court earlier and has been adjourned until 30 November.
Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Suleiman's death was being treated as unexplained and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Mr Suleiman's next of kin have been updated with the support of the Libyan embassy, police added.
