Bristol tenant fears house collapse after cracks discovered
By Jonathan Holmes
BBC News
- Published
A social housing tenant says she fears for her life after large cracks appeared in every room of her house.
Amber Bradley, who has multiple sclerosis, rents her Patchway home from Bromford Housing Association, having moved in after struggling to find disability-friendly housing privately.
"I'm struggling to sleep because I'm worried the roof will fall on my head when I'm asleep," she told the BBC.
Bromford said it was investigating the cause of the cracks in her walls.
Ms Bradley's front door, which has level access, is no longer usable after sinking several centimetres, forcing her to use steps at the rear of the property.
She claims she has contacted the housing association more than 10 times, and while staff are "understanding", the cracks have continued to get worse.
"I'm anxious because I fear I will be killed by a falling beam.
"The building makes a lot of noise in general. I don't know if it's my impending doom or just a bit of wind," she said.
The cracks suddenly appeared on 8 August, and some are now so big that Ms Bradley says she could fit her hand through them.
Bromford's locality manager Nick Van Tinteren said: "Our survey found there was no cracking to the external walls of her home and that it was safe, but we should continue to monitor the property.
"We have visited her home to ensure her front door is accessible, and have arranged for further investigations to determine the cause of the cracks."
