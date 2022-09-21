Queen Elizabeth II: Bell mufflers worked for six solid days
- Published
The UK's largest supplier of church bell muffles worked for six days in a row fulfilling orders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
As part of the protocols that follow the death of a monarch, all church bells are rung half or fully muffled.
Four staff at Avon Ropes in Bristol made hundreds of the leather muffles to meet a surge in new orders.
Founded by a man known as 'Big Wilf', the brand of muffles is now sold to more than 1,200 churches worldwide.
Avon Ropes managing director Philip Pratt said the company had been inundated with orders following the Queen's death.
The equipment is attached to the clapper of the bell, deadening the sound when it meets the surface of the bell.
"We hoped that day [The Queen's death] would never come," Mr Pratt said.
"It's touching to feel that we've been part of a momentous national occasion."
Big Wilf's Bell Muffles was founded in 2004, and since then has supplied the equipment to churches across the world.
Avon Ropes, which took over the company in 2021, said it typically make hundreds of muffles a month.
"When we heard the news the Queen had passed away, we realised there would be a significant number of churches wishing to ring their bells muffled to mark the occasion but were not scheduled to make their muffles until October," said Mr Pratt.
He said the team worked six days solidly, until the Thursday before the late monarch's funeral, to meet the orders and help churches "mark the solemn occasion".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk