Bascule Bridge in Redcliffe closes until November
- Published
A city-centre bridge is closing to the public for up to 10 weeks for maintenance work.
The Bascule Bridge in Redcliffe, Bristol was shut to all road users earlier and a diversion is in place.
The closure is to allow its bascule span to be lifted into an upright position.
Engineers will then be able to repair and upgrade the mechanical and electrical systems that allow the bridge to open for larger boats.
Vehicles were stopped from crossing in August when repair work started, but cyclists and pedestrians were able to keep using the bridge.
This phase of work is expected to be completed in November, when the bridge will reopen to all road users under lane restrictions, while surfacing work is carried out.
