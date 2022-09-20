GWR rail disruption continues after cables damaged
Commuters in the West face significant disruption to train services after overhead cables were damaged.
There are no GWR services to or from London Paddington until at least 09.30 BST with disruption expected until 12.00 BST.
Many passengers have been stranded in Reading overnight due to the disruption to services, including GWR lines.
Network Rail will be undertaking further repair work on Tuesday night.
The team has been working overnight to restore the overheard electric lines between London Paddington and Slough and found more extensive damage meaning that two out of four railway lines into Paddington will not reopen to electric power on Tuesday.
No trains have been able to enter or leave Paddington station since 06.30 BST on Monday because of damage to overhead electric wires.
Customers wishing to travel between London and Reading on Tuesday are advised to travel via Reading and London Waterloo on South Western Railway services.
Network Rail said: "We are very sorry there will continue to be considerable disruption to services this morning."
Tickets dated for travel on Monday 19 September of Tuesday 20 September will be valid for travel up to and including Wednesday 21 September.
Passengers are advised to only travel is necessary.
