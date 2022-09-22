Bristol City Council plans crackdown on dangerous driving
Traffic cameras could be installed at six locations in Bristol as part of a crackdown on dangerous driving.
Bristol City Council said it will apply to the Secretary of State for permission to take on new powers to fine motorists for traffic offences.
It has identified six "problem" roads in Withywood, Fishponds, Redland, St George and the city centre.
A six-week public consultation into the proposals has been launched and will close on 1 November.
The powers would allow the council to fine drivers for offences such as illegal U-turns and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Before May, these could only be enforced by the police, with the exception of London and Cardiff, but all local authorities can now request to take on the responsibility and issue fines of up to £105.
Money raised can be used to fund highway improvements, environmental projects and public transport, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The council plans to install traffic cameras at the following sites:
- Hockey's Lane and Fishponds Road junction, Fishponds
- King Georges Road and Queens Road junction, Withywood
- Lower Redland Road between Elgin Park and Exeter Buildings, Redland
- Furber Road between Raeburn Road and St Anne's Road, St George
- Bath Bridge Roundabout and Cattle Market Road junction
- Hareclive Road and Anton Bantock Way junction, Withywood
Councillor Kerry Bailes has been leading a campaign for a traffic enforcement camera at Anton Bantock Way with the family of Hartcliffe man Keith Pullin, who died after being hit by a car at the site in 2017.
"There have been at least 12 crashes on the wider junction in the past few years - one of which was serious and another one fatal.
"Sadly, with no enforcement measures, it seemed only a matter of time until this tragedy was repeated," added Ms Bailes.
