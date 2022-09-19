Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Pub opens for live screening
- Published
A Bristol pub known for its patriotic displays welcomed people to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Customer Vincent White said he wanted to come to the Three Lions in Bedminster out of respect for the Queen and "all she's done for the country".
Bartender Jessie Gate said: "In our lifetime, we won't have a queen again, so it's a really special moment to remember and to enjoy together.
"We've got this one place to go to and be together, to sit and enjoy it."
Ms Gates explained that she decided to open up the pub to show the funeral because the Queen means "everything" to her.
"She's been a role model and a credit to the country and the nation," she said.
"The Queen was a decent human being, and she did her best."
Pamela Rees, 83, also watched the funeral at the Three Lions and said she decided to wear lilac instead of black.
"I was going to wear black and then decided against it, I wanted to wear a colour the Queen would have liked," she said.