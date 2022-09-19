People flock to Cotswold church for Queen's funeral
People flocked to a church in Gloucestershire close Princess Anne's home to watch the Queen's funeral service on a big screen.
Holy Trinity Church in Minchinhampton was among the many churches across the country to screen the state funeral earlier.
The church is located close to The Princess Royal's home at Gatcombe Park.
Reverend Canon Howard Gilbert said the experience was "much more personal than he was expecting it to be".
He said he had worked with Princess Anne on "various projects" for three-and-a-half years.
During that time he said he gained "real feel for how the royal family works and how being part of the Queen's family has affected their sense of duty and service".
"I really felt, therefore, it was much more personal than I expected it to be."
Gemma Walczyk watched the service in the church and said: "I feel less protected now she's not there.
"I know Charles will be fantastic, but I felt that she protected me."
Elsewhere, the Snooty Fox in nearby Tetbury, - which is located close to King Charles III's Highgrove estate - screened the service too.
Sous chef Nithin Prasanth arrived in the UK from India recently and said watching the funeral service live was "fabulous".
Jane Haines, chair of the History of Tetbury Society, said: "Despite their own grief, they [members of the royal family] knew that there were certain things they would have to do.
"And they have obviously opted to stand guard over the catafalque (the wooden framework supporting the Queen's coffin) and we wouldn't have expected anything else."
