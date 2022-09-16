Changing places toilets to be installed at two Bristol venues
New specialist accessible toilets are to be installed at two venues.
Bristol City Council has been awarded funding to install Changing Places toilets at the Royal West of England Academy (RWA) art gallery and Blaise Castle Estate.
There will also be another installed at Robinson House care home in Stockwood.
Changing Places said the facilities "enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to do the things that most of us take for granted".
Bristol City Council applied for funding from the Changing Places Fund in 2021 and on 12 September was successfully awarded £123,814 to install three toilets, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The fund is administered by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
In a statement on its website Changing Places said it wants to see the toilets installed in all public venues.
"People with profound and multiple learning disabilities or with physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis often need extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably," it added.
