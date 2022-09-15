Queen Elizabeth II: Bristol celebrity artist paints portrait of the Queen
- Published
An artist has spent several days creating a creating a photorealistic digital portrait of Her Majesty the Queen.
John Donaldson from Kingswood in Bristol worked tirelessly for four days to create his tribute to the Queen.
He has sold 25 prints and plans on donating the larger canvas to charity.
The former decorator has more than 44k Instagram followers and has previously been commissioned by various celebrities including Snoop Dogg.
"I put everything into it that I could", said Mr Donaldson, explaining how he wanted to capture as much detail as possible.
He created the digital painting using an iPad Pro and an Apple pencil, starting work at 06:00 BST and finishing at midnight.
"I was really shocked when I heard the news," Mr Donaldson said.
"Everyone knew she was poorly, but then to hear she had died - I was so shocked."
Following the Queen's death, Mr Donaldson was inundated with messages on social media asking him to paint the Queen.
"I thought it was a bit too soon then, but I had so many messages so I thought I'd do it."
Mr Donaldson has been painting from a young age and gained a GNVQ from Brislington College.
After spending years working as a decorator, Mr Donaldson is now a fulltime artist.
"I wasn't getting the same feeling, cutting in a ceiling compared to painting a canvas," he said.
His work has "blown up" on the internet, attracting the attention of rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, NWA and sportsmen including former England footballer Peter Gascoigne.
Mr Donaldson said he planned to auction off his painting of the Queen and donate the funds to charity.
"I could auction it off and give the funds to the Princes Trust," he said.
"It would be nice to give something back that could help some kids."