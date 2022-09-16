Bristol and West hospitals announce Queen funeral arrangements
Hospitals across the West of England have clarified whether operations and appointments will be cancelled on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The day has been declared a bank holiday and this has meant some hospitals are postponing treatments.
The NHS said patients should be contacted by hospitals to let them know whether their appointment is on or not.
Bristol
Hospitals across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire have said they are "providing our usual" services that would take place on a bank holiday.
This will include urgent and emergency services, such as A&E, Minor Injury Units and pharmacies, although opening hours vary. NHS 111 will also be available.
Non-urgent procedures will be rearranged and hospitals, community, primary, and mental health services are contacting individuals directly where appointments are being rescheduled. Urgent procedures will still go ahead.
In a statement the Integrated Care Board for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, which covers Southmead Hospital, the Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General, said it "is committed to supporting our colleagues and those in our care to have the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign."
Somerset
The three main hospitals for Somerset - Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, Yeovil District Hospital and Bath's Royal United Hospital - have said they will make contact with patients to either confirm arrangements or reschedule.
The hospital's added that it is working out its staffing, but if you have an appointment on Monday or are booked for surgery, to plan as if it is going ahead.
Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Cheltenham General said that many planned hospital services will continue on Monday.
Advice to patients is that if you have an appointment or operation booked, to plan as if it is going ahead.
If your appointment does need to be rescheduled, you will be contacted directly.
Wiltshire
Salisbury District Hospital said it is rescheduling most of its appointments.
Chemotherapy and maternity services are still going ahead - but other patients will be contacted.
Swindon's Great Western Hospital said appointments are going ahead as normal, to minimise disruption to people's treatment, but it added that it is contacting patients to see if they still want to attend.
