Roy Hackett funeral: Hundreds of guests expected
- Published
About 1,000 mourners are expected to attend the funeral of civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett.
The organiser of the Bristol Bus Boycott helped to overturn a ban on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors, paving the way for the 1960s Race Relations Acts.
Mr Hackett was appointed an MBE in 2020 and died on 2 August aged 93.
A service will be held at E5 Church Bristol following a funeral procession around the city centre.
The funeral procession will complete a circuit of the city centre from Mr Hackett's home in James St, St Werburgh's.
It will go around St James Barton roundabout, pass the bus station and turn right at Tesco on to Jamaica Street arriving at E5 Church Bristol at 11:00 BST.
Council members, family friends and guests expected to attend the service include deputy mayor Asher Craig, mayor Marvin Rees and poet Lawrence Hoo, who will read a poem.
The family of Mr Roy Hackett M.B.E. has requested I share details of the Funeral Service & procession route for those who wish to pay their last respects🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3ienrE6kKE— Cllr Asher Craig (@CllrAsherCraig) August 29, 2022
Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire (Lab) said: "It was an honour to know him.
"He was an inspiration to so many and taught us all so much about standing up for justice and equality.
"I will miss his warm smile, quick wit and charm, as well as his deep and lasting commitment to the people of Bristol and to ending racism."
Mr Hackett will be buried at Bedminster Crematorium Cemetery and a wake will follow at Gloucester County Cricket Club in Bristol County Ground from 13:00 BST.
