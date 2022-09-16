Roy Hackett funeral: Hundreds of guests expected

Roy Hackett (left) and Roger Griffith (right)
Mr Hackett (left) was also the co-founder of the Commonwealth Co-ordinated Committee which set up the St Paul's Carnival in 1968

About 1,000 mourners are expected to attend the funeral of civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett.

The organiser of the Bristol Bus Boycott helped to overturn a ban on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors, paving the way for the 1960s Race Relations Acts.

Mr Hackett was appointed an MBE in 2020 and died on 2 August aged 93.

A service will be held at E5 Church Bristol following a funeral procession around the city centre.

Bristol Evening post
A newspaper cutting shows students marching in Bristol in protest against a "colour bar" on the buses

The funeral procession will complete a circuit of the city centre from Mr Hackett's home in James St, St Werburgh's.

It will go around St James Barton roundabout, pass the bus station and turn right at Tesco on to Jamaica Street arriving at E5 Church Bristol at 11:00 BST.

Council members, family friends and guests expected to attend the service include deputy mayor Asher Craig, mayor Marvin Rees and poet Lawrence Hoo, who will read a poem.

Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire (Lab) said: "It was an honour to know him.

"He was an inspiration to so many and taught us all so much about standing up for justice and equality.

"I will miss his warm smile, quick wit and charm, as well as his deep and lasting commitment to the people of Bristol and to ending racism."

Mr Hackett will be buried at Bedminster Crematorium Cemetery and a wake will follow at Gloucester County Cricket Club in Bristol County Ground from 13:00 BST.

