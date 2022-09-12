Proclamation services take place across the West
- Published
Proclamation services for the King have taken place across the West of England.
The new sovereign was proclaimed in a service at the Bristol Cathedral on Saturday.
James Myatt, under-sheriff for the City of Bristol, said during "moments of huge change" it was "very important to have practises that are anchored in history".
Hundreds of people also attended events in Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.
King Charles III was proclaimed King at a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday and smaller ceremonies followed around the UK.
The King became the monarch after the death of his mother, HM Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
Bristol's Lord-Lieutenant Peaches Golding said it was "lovely" to see a "combination of the ancient aspects as well as some modern aspects" during the event.
"Seventy years since the last time that we've had a service like this. It's historic, there's no doubt about that," she added.
Mr Myatt, explained: "The proclamation goes back centuries, the idea being that word-of-mouth was the only way of cascading information."
"This is a moment of huge change in the country and where there are moments of huge change it's also very important to have events, have practises that are anchored in history that provide, in some ways, some security," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk