Bradley Stoke: Second arrest over sexual assaults

Bradley Stoke
The three assaults took place in the Three Brooks Nature Reserve

A second man has been arrested in an investigation into sex attacks in a nature reserve.

The 36-year-old was held on Friday in connection with three sexual assaults on women at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve, near Bristol.

The incidents happened on 4 August, 23 August and 1 September.

Another 36-year-old man was also arrested last week in connection with the investigation but has been released on bail.

A woman was seriously sexually assaulted by a man while out walking on the evening of Thursday 4 August.

Another woman was sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately on 23 August between 15:10 and 17:10 BST.

In a further incident, a woman, in her forties, was pushed over by a man and sexually assaulted on 1 September between 17:30 and 18:00 BST.

