Proclamation services across the West of England
- Published
Proclamation services to the new King will take place across the West of England.
The new sovereign has been proclaimed in a historic service at St James's Palace on Saturday.
On Sunday the reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed in services across the West of England.
In Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset services will mark the new King's rule.
It comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address.
He told the nation on Friday evening of his "profound sorrow" at the loss of his mother, praising her warmth, humour and "unerring ability always to see the best in people".
The King promised to serve the nation with the same "unswerving devotion" as the late Queen had during her 70-year reign.
In line with royal protocol, flags that were lowered at half-mast were raised at 11:00 BST Saturday in recognition of the proclamation.
They then returned to half-mast following the proclamation and will remain so until 08:00 BST on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral.
When will services be held across the West?
In Bristol a service is planned for Sunday at 13:00 BST on College Green.
Local road closures will be in place including Park Street, College Street, Frog Lane, Deanery Road, St George's Road and College Green.
Another service will take place in South Gloucestershire at 14:00 BST at Kingswood Civic Centre led by chair of the council, councillor Sanjay Shambh.
In Gloucester, the High Sheriff, Sir Dusty Miller, will read the proclamation at 13:00 BST on Sunday from the steps of Shire Hall.
Mayors, community leaders, military personnel and other senior public figures will assemble on the steps to hear the proclamation.
Following the proclamation, there will be a short service of thanksgiving led by The Right Reverend Rachel Treweek, Bishop of Gloucester.
The Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, Edward Gillespie, will also address those gathered.
Across Somerset, services are planned in Bath, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare.
The High Sheriff of Somerset, Jennifer Duke, will read the proclamation in front of the Market House in Taunton town centre, at 13:00 on Sunday.
The local proclamation in Taunton will be a short ceremony supported by the five councils - Somerset County Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Mendip District Council and South Somerset District Council.
In Bath a proclamation will take place at 14:00 on Sunday in the Guildhall, read by chair of Bath and North East Somerset Council, councillor Shaun Stephenson-McGall.
Following that he and the mayor of Bath, Rob Appleyard, will lay floral tributes on behalf of the council and people of Bath and North East Somerset in Parade Gardens.
The Guildhall, Roman Baths and Pulteney Bridge will be illuminated in purple as a mark of respect during the mourning period.
Another service will take place at 15:00 BST at the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare.
In Wiltshire, the county proclamation will be made by the High Sheriff of Wiltshire on the steps of old County Hall, Trowbridge at 13:00 BST on Sunday.
