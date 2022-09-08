Bradley Stoke sexual assault suspect released on bail
A man who was arrested in connection with sexual assaults in a nature reserve has been released on bail.
On Tuesday, the 36-year-old was questioned in connection with three sexual assaults of women at Three Brooks Nature Reserve near Bristol.
The incidents happened on 4 August, 23 August and 1 September.
The suspect has been released on bail with strict conditions not to enter the nature reserve while further enquiries take place.
Police are increasing high visibility patrols at the Bradley Stoke Nature Reserve, while a specialist team of detectives investigate.
Insp Jon Nash of the Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Our specialist Operation Bluestone team are carrying out a thorough investigation and are working hard to gather all the available evidence and are following up on every viable line of enquiry."
