CCTV appeal to find man after 24 vehicles burnt in arson attacks
- Published
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to identify in connection with a spate of vehicle fires.
Two men set fire to 24 vehicles in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford area of South Gloucestershire during the early hours of Sunday 3 April.
As part of their inquiries CCTV footage of a man aged in his late teens or early 20s has being released.
Officers think the man in the footage could have information which could help their investigation.
He is pictured wearing a black-and-grey-hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.
A 26-year-old man was charged with 24 counts of arson in April and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 12 September.
The second man involved in the car fires remains unknown and inquiries to identify him continue.
