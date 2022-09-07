Bradley Stoke: Arrest made as police link sexual assaults
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault at a nature reserve, which police are linking with other offences.
Avon and Somerset Police said the three sexual assaults took place within the Three Brooks Nature Reserve Bradley Stoke, South Gloucestershire, between the 4 August and the 1 September.
Police said they have increased "reassurance patrols" of the area to support concerned residents.
The man is being held in custody.
The initial incident happened at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve on the evening of Thursday 4 August, in which a woman was seriously sexually assaulted by a man while out walking.
On Thursday, 23 August sometime between 15:10 and 17:10 BST a woman was sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately while in the nature reserve.
'Local concern'
A further incident in Savages Wood on Thursday, 1 September between 17:30 and just before 18:00 BST, a woman aged in her forties was pushed over by a man and sexually assaulted.
Insp Jon Nash, of the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "We know this development in the investigation will be of concern to the local community and we have increased our reassurance patrols of the area in response.
"We'd encourage any local residents with worries or concerns to speak to the local Neighbourhood Policing team, or any officer on patrol in the area."
The investigation is being led by Operation Bluestone, a specialist team of officers and staff dedicated to investigating rape and serious sexual assault offences.
Police said they have updated the victims and are continuing to give them any support needed.
Anyone with information as well as CCTV or or dashcam footage has been asked to come forward.
