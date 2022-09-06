Road closed after eight grenades found in Bristol garden
- Published
A road has been closed after eight grenades were found in a garden.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to a house on Henleaze Avenue, Bristol, at 1100 (BST) on Tuesday, following reports of two grenades being dug up by somebody while gardening.
Explosives officers were sent to investigate and a section of the street was cordoned off.
They found a total of eight grenades and three used rounds of ammunition.
A police spokesperson said: "They will dispose of the items safely."
