Arrests over spate of motocross bike thefts
Five people have been arrested after a spate of motocross bike thefts.
A 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old youth were arrested as well as a 52-year-old woman.
Avon and Somerset Police and Wiltshire Police worked together on the operation in Bristol as motocross bikes were stolen across two counties.
Avon and Somerset Police Insp Jon Nash said there was "significant public concern around the theft of motorbikes".
A series of warrant searches were carried out earlier after thefts of motocross bikes in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire between 6 and 9 June.
The five were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
In addition to the arrests, officers seized a quantity of suspected cannabis from one of the addresses.
The suspects are now in custody in the Wiltshire area for questioning.
Insp Nash said: "This is an ongoing investigation into the theft of motocross bikes with offences happening across borders.
"We have worked closely with colleagues in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, resulting in the series of warrants carried out this morning."
Wiltshire Police Det Supt Darren Penny added: "We are determined to track down offenders who blight our communities wherever they might be."
