Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival.
Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London.
The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21, is pregnant with his son.
Mr Nembhard's manager Chris Patrick is trying to raise £20,000 to support Ms Edwards.
Writing on a GoFundMe page, he said: "Little TK will never have the opportunity to know his father, and Takayo will tragically never meet his little baby boy.
"Writing this breaks my heart, as nothing is more beautiful than seeing your first child grace the world with his or her first muted cry of hello."
Mr Patrick explained that "whatever we raise, will go to his family to help raise his child and help Oshian through what will be a very difficult process of raising a child on her own".
Mr Patrick, said TK - as he was known - was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends to "simply have a good time".
He said the rapper had spent a lot of time in London but lived with his parents in Bristol, and that his family were "devastated".
Mr Nembhard had also been a footballer, and was part of the Bristol Rovers Academy until he was 16.
The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation and said hundreds of people were in the immediate vicinity under the Westway flyover at the time.
Cdr Alison Heydari said: "Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man lost his life.
"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss."
She said homicide detectives would pursue every possible line of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
"There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place," she added.
"I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward."
Mr Nembhard's next of kin were being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
