Funeral procession for Bristol City super-fan Stoney Garnett
A funeral procession has taken place for a Bristol City super-fan, stand-up comedian and aspiring politician who died in July.
Stoney Garnett was a life-long Bristol City fan and a familiar sight in the city, where he was often spotted wearing a red trilby and feather.
A horse-drawn carriage led the cortege from his beloved Ashton Gate stadium to South Bristol Crematorium on Friday.
Bristol City fans gathered at the stadium to pay their respects.
Mr Garnett was a familiar sight in the south of the city, in his trademark red hat and feather, and he ran for mayor of Bristol twice in 2012 and 2016.
Mr Garnett's family asked people to wear something red "to recognise Stoney's absolute love and devotion to Bristol City".
His family said: "Seen as South Bristol aristocracy by some, he is a rare character that will be missed by many."
