Easton stabbing: Men appear in court over assault
Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a stabbing.
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in Stapleton Road, Easton, in Bristol on 25 August.
Kaleb Lewis, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article and Lermar Douglas, 18, of Easton, was charged with assisting an offender.
They were remanded in custody and will appear before Bristol Crown Court on 28 September.
The injured man has since been discharged from hospital.
Lewis was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to a previous incident.
