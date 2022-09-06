Bristol graduate awards Ukrainian refugees business grants
A graduate from the University of Bristol has founded a charity to help Ukrainian refugees restart their businesses in the UK.
The charity Opora was founded by Yegor Lanovenko and awards grants to Ukrainian entrepreneurs.
Among its first recipients is Twinkle Leo, a Bristol-based brand of baby bedding sets made by Tatiana Ustyshch.
She came to Bristol under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and the grant will help her buy the equipment she left in Kyiv.
Mr Lanovenko and his team said they believed supporting Ukrainian entrepreneurs would facilitate sustainable ways of rebuilding Ukrainians' lives in the UK.
Opora provides business grants of up to £5,000 and business support, network contacts and ongoing mentoring to entrepreneurs.
Ms Ustyshch said she recognised there was a niche in the UK for her custom-made textiles for children.
She never stopped production, using borrowed equipment and her room in the sponsor's house to fulfil orders.
"My host family very kindly gave me an old sewing machine," Ms Ustyshch said.
"Everyone has been very helpful and I am planning on staying in Bristol."
Opora has been helping her promote her business and learn about UK business laws.
"Ukraine is a very entrepreneurial nation, and we knew that many refugees would have had successful business projects in Ukraine, which are now either destroyed or no longer viable," Mr Lanovenko, who is originally from Odesa, said.
"It is no surprise that these arrivals are now looking for ways to apply their entrepreneurial nature to rebuild their businesses in the UK."
Ms Ustyshch has some advice for other Ukrainian mothers in her position: "Find out what you want to do and pursue it.
"It's hard, but I know Ukrainian women are strong enough."
Opora currently supports a community of more than 30,000 Ukrainian refugees.