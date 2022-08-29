Man found with 'significant injuries' near cannabis grow

Police at the scene
Police were called to Abbotts Leigh at around 11:20BST on Monday

A man has been found with "significant injuries" close to a cannabis crop near Bristol.

The victim was found with serious injuries to his head and hand after police were called to Abbots Leigh at about 11.20 BST.

A search of a nearby building found a suspected cannabis grow, police said.

They were trying to trace a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene and were keeping an "open mind" as to whether the two were related.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the victim had been taken to hospital and that the "circumstances of how he came about those injuries is unclear".

They said that a "scene remains in place while inquiries continue" and asked anyone with information to contact the force.

