Easton stabbing: Two men arrested in connection to attack
Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said the men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested on Saturday in the Easton area.
They are being questioned about the stabbing of a 30-year-old man on Stapleton Road just after midnight on Wednesday.
The force said the victim had since been discharged from hospital, and patrols had been increased to reassure the local community.
