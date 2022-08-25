Easton stabbing: Police hunt after Stapleton Road attack
A city-centre road was shut after a man was found with stab wounds.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man, in his 30s, was treated by paramedics in Stapleton Road, Bristol, shortly after midnight on Thursday.
"Officers carried out a search of the area for the offenders but they were not located," the force added.
It said residents might feel "alarm" after a stabbing in Bedminster on Tuesday, but the incidents were not being linked.
The road was closed between Villiers Road and Lansdown Road, disrupting some bus services, but has now reopened.
"Shortly after 12.30am this morning the ambulance service made us aware of a man with stab wounds on Stapleton Road," said a police spokesman.
"The injured man, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"A scene guard remains in place on Stapleton Road while we gather evidence and we'd like to thank the public for their patience while these enquiries are carried out."
A number of witnesses had been spoken to, and CCTV from the area was being reviewed, the force added.
Det Insp Laura Miller said: "While we are keeping an open mind, we do not believe this to be linked to the incident on Marksbury Road in south Bristol on Tuesday in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.
"We fully appreciate how two incidents of serious violence on the streets of Bristol could alarm our communities and I want to reassure people we are thoroughly investigating both incidents.
"Neighbourhood officers are also carrying out patrols in both areas and I'd encourage people to approach them if they have any concerns."
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.