Bristol: Reggae orchestra launches Windrush Choir

Gena Rose
Ms Rose said working with the choir was "just an absolute joy"

An orchestra has celebrated the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence from the UK by launching a Windrush choir.

Bristol Reggae Orchestra recently launched the Windrush Reggae Choir, led by voice coach Gena Rose.

The six-month project will learn from the Windrush generation and their descendants, using funding from the government's Windrush Day Grant Fund.

Ms Rose said the singers were "absolutely brilliant".

The choir is one of 35 projects across England given a share of £500,000 to deliver projects which commemorate the history and contributions of the Windrush generation to British culture.

The orchestra has been awarded funding through the Windrush Day Grant Fund to bring together a reggae choir
American-born Gena Rose rehearsed with the choir in St Agnes Church in Bristol on Wednesday
Leader Becky Scott said: "Lots of people in the community like to sing and wanted to get involved."
The project will culminate with a gala event on 22 October

