Bristol Man jailed after trying to gouge PC's eye
- Published
A man has been jailed for more than seven years after attempting to gouge the eye of a police officer.
James Wilson, 33, of Albert Road, Hanham, Bristol assaulted PC Luke Watson when he was detained for driving under the influence.
Officers were called at roughly 17:00 GMT on 22 December to Lulworth Crescent after a black BMW crashed into multiple parked cars in Emersons Green.
PC Watson arrived to find Wilson claiming he 'found his car like that'.
Wilson was placed in a police car for a breathalyser test and tried to escape by gouging PC Waton's eye but other officers arrived in time to pull him off their colleague.
PC Watson was signed off work for two weeks for severe swelling and bruising around his right eye.
Investigating officer PC Alex Higham said: "PC Watson was very lucky not to lose his eye or sustain any permanent damage, which could have been the case if not for the intervention of his two colleagues."
Wilson was found guilty on Monday at Bristol Crown Court of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was also convicted of assaulting an emergency worker, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving without insurance.
Wilson also spat at PC Craig Waters and refused to give a sample when he was taken into custody.
Wilson was jailed for a total of seven years and four months. He was disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
