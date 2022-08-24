Two arrested after boy, 17, stabbed in Bristol
Two people have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at about 19:00 BST in Marksbury Road, Bristol.
Armed officers and a police helicopter were deployed to the scene. Two people were later arrested at a property in south Bristol and were in police custody on Tuesday night.
The victim is currently in hospital being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
