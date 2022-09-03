Idles drummer's mum raises charity cash knitting 'i-dolls'
By Harriet Robinson
Reporter
- Published
The mother of Idles drummer Jon Beavis has raised almost £4000 for charity by knitting "i-dolls" for hundreds of their fans.
Annie Beavis began her knitting journey by creating dolls of the Bristol band for a raffle that raised £1,800.
She was then inundated with requests from members of the band's online fan page around the world.
"I love doing it because it gives people so much joy," said Mrs Beavis.
Though most of her creations are for people who love the rock band, she has also caught the attention of others and recently knitted three "special" dolls for the family of an American girl, who died aged four from glioblastoma.
Ellie Walton's great aunt, Cindy Jo Hilse, asked her to knit the look-alike dolls for Ellie's sisters to remember her by.
"She wanted them to show that she had half her head with no hair to represent all the surgeries she had - she wanted specific outfits for them," explained Mrs Beavis.
"It's just unbelievable. Every stitch that I knitted then was knitted with love."
Ms Hilse said she was "so excited" to share the dolls with her family.
"The amazing detail Annie captures in each doll is so touching and perfect," she said.
Mrs Beavis has now raised £1000 each for cancer charities Macmillan, who looked after her when she had breast cancer, and Marie Cure, who took care of a "very dear friend" of hers in the final days of her life.
She is going to donate the next £1000 she raises to a children's cancer charity, because "cancer touches so many people".
Mrs Beavis, who recently moved from Bristol to Chichester, has more "i-dolls" in the works, with the latest heading to a family in Australia.
The creations, which are all based on a photo and some written detail about each person, have also reached Poland, Spain, Portugal and Italy.
She said the first doll she knitted was a lifeboat man for her husband for Christmas. "And then I thought, 'Ooh, I could knit the boys, I could knit the band'," she said.
She said the "funniest thing" was that she had made quite a name for herself on the 33,000-strong Idles fan page, the AF Gang, with regular updates and photos of her dolls being posted.
Recently at a festival "people were coming up to me and saying 'Could I have a selfie?', ignoring Jon".
"He said, 'Mum, you're more famous than I am'," she added.
"I love that there is a connection between the fans and my mum," said Mr Beavis.
"She has loved hearing all of their stories and it's a wonderful thing that she has been able to raise all this money for various charities," he said.
