'Important' Bristol community bus service to cease
- Published
A community bus service in Bristol that supports people with mobility issues will cease operations on Friday.
HCT social enterprise announced on Tuesday that Bristol Community Transport - including Dial-a-Ride and group minibus services - would end.
HCT chief executive Lynn McClelland blamed the closure on rising fuel prices and a difficult trading period due to lockdown and Covid-19.
The firm's other bus services would continue, it said.
Ms McClelland said the news was a "sad day" for HCT - which is the parent company of Bristol Community Transport (BCT).
"We understand just how important these services are for the people that use them, and it is the last thing we wanted to do," she added.
"We have tried to the very last minute to find an alternative operator for these services, but sadly, we have been unsuccessful, which means these services will now come to an end."
'Vital services'
BCT billed itself as "helping older and disabled people reach a variety of essential local facilities". It said it offered a low-cost alternative to minibus hire.
It was "community-led and community-designed" and ran services for people who could not use mainstream buses, helping them to lead full and independent lives.
Routes included the Headley Park Community Bus, Lockleaze Community Bus and the M1 metrobus which operated between Cribbs Causeway and Hengrove Park.