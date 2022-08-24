South Gloucestershire Council flies Ukraine flag in solidarity
Councils will raise Ukrainian flags in a show of solidarity on Ukrainian independence day.
South Gloucestershire council will also mark six months since Russia's invasion of the country by flying the Ukrainian flag from their offices today.
Bristol City Council will also be raising a Ukrainian flag at 11am today.
A picnic is also being held for Ukrainian guests staying with local hosts in the Kingsgate Park area in Yate.
South Gloucestershire has 300 Ukrainians living with local hosts under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Leader of South Gloucestershire Council, Cllr Toby Savage, said: "South Gloucestershire stands in solidarity with Ukraine, and we invite all residents to join us in showing their support.
"The way in which the area has welcomed people fleeing the war in Ukraine has been inspiring and we continue to work with Southern Brooks, Julian House and a range of partners to support those families and individuals to settle in our area, find employment, make friends and feel at home as members of our communities for however long they stay.
"Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the war and who have family members still living through the conflict back at home."
Cabinet Member for equality of opportunity, Cllr Franklin Owusu-Antwi, said: "I sincerely thank all residents of South Gloucestershire who have welcomed Ukrainians to our area whether that has been by opening their homes, offering employment or simply extending the hand of friendship.
"I hope that many of you will celebrate Ukraine Independence Day and show your solidarity and support for Ukrainians here and back in their homeland."
