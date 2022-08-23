Man accused of planning sex attacks in Hartcliffe
- Published
A man has been charged with two counts of trespassing into properties with the intention of carrying out a sexual offence.
Afeez Buraimoh, 30, from Patchway, near Bristol, is due to appear before city magistrates later.
It follows reports of a person entering a number of properties in Hartcliffe, Bristol in the early hours of Sunday.
Mr Buraimoh was arrested on Sunday and was remanded in custody on Monday night.
