Bristol's bus services 'threatened by lack of drivers'
A city remains at risk of losing "vital" bus services despite extra government funding, because of a chronic lack of drivers, a mayor says.
West of England mayor Dan Norris voiced his concerns over the Bristol service as the Department for Transport announced it was giving an extra £130m funding for England operators.
Mr Norris said services whose fares do not cover running costs will be lost.
The Bus Recovery Grant has been extended until the end of March 2023.
Mr Norris said: "I need to level with people that we still face tough choices ahead... even with this new cash, which of course I welcome, it doesn't necessarily follow that cuts won't happen.
"The huge, huge problem is and remains that there are just not enough bus drivers to drive the buses, and that will continue to be the case even with more funding."
He said although they are running campaigns to recruit and train drivers, "it's not a short-term solution", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
'Vital bus services'
Councillor Sarah Warren, Bath & North East Somerset Council Lib Dem cabinet member for climate and sustainable travel, said it was "very worrying news" for rural communities in North East Somerset and residents in Bath suburbs.
"Buses are an essential part of the transport system, and we need more routes to help in the fight against climate change and toxic air pollution," she said.
Conservative Councillor Toby Savage, South Gloucestershire Council leader, said he was "delighted" the government was committing the extra funding for "vital bus services".
He called on the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) to "prioritise existing resources" and rethink spending money on "lavish new offices and hoarding reserves that could otherwise be used to save bus services".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that while people were worrying about rising costs, "it's more important than ever we save these bus routes".