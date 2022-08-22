Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises
- Published
The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased.
Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019.
By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following an upward trend in referrals since 2017.
AWP said the the pandemic had resulted in an additional backlog and it said it was looking to adapt its services.
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects people's behaviour and every-day life.
Consultant psychiatrist and clinical lead for ADHD at AWP Dietmar Hank said many people realised they might have ADHD during the pandemic.
"Symptoms and their impact on people's lives fluctuate, depending on circumstances," he said.
"When life gets more stressful, symptoms become more apparent."
Susan Dunn-Morua has ADHD and runs the Bristol Adult ADHD Support Group.
She said she hoped the NHS would provide integrated care from the start.
"People want to understand why they are the way they are," Ms Dunn-Morua said.
"Understanding will help them to accept it and forgive themselves so they can move on."
The trust is currently working with the Bristol Adult ADHD Support Group to find out how they can better meet the rise in demand.