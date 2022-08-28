New Bristol mum says art helps her make sense of parenthood
- Published
A woman who sold her paintings to follow her dream says art gave her a "way of communicating" as a new mother.
Emily Powell, 32, left her teaching job four years ago and has since had her art featured on the Great Ormond Street Hospital doors and in Sloane Square.
Her exhibition Year of the Tiger, reflects animals, mothers, and the "brave, fierce" person she wants to be.
She will be live-painting at Bristol's Livingstone's Gallery on 10 September.
Ms Powell says she is dyslexic and "not good with words", so painting helps her "express her thoughts and feelings" while looking after her daughter, who was born last year.
She said feeding her daughter from birth was "very empowering".
"It's a really strange time of night... you're growing a life, but because it's so exhausting your mind's playing tricks," she explained.
Ms Powell connected it to female tigers breastfeeding their cubs - a theme she uses in her paintings.
She said she felt being a teacher was too "restrictive" for her and said to her husband "let's sell my paintings and if we don't make rent in three months we'll go back to teaching," she added.
She "made rent" in month four and said being an artist has been "everything I ever dreamed of".
Ms Powell said she loves "empowering women" through her work that depicts "breastfeeding and women's issues that aren't painted about".
"During my exhibition in St Ives, [Cornwall] people burst into tears as they felt it was so relatable," she explained.
She said her work was "very bold and loaded with emotion".
Ms Powell has a weeks residency at Livingstone's Gallery in Bristol from 10 September.