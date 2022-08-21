Arrest after attempted sexual assault by intruder
A man has been arrested following reports of attempted sexual assault by a person entering properties.
Avon and Somerset Police received two calls between 06:20 and 06:40 BST from the Hartcliffe area of Bristol.
On both occasions the intruder was disturbed but police received reports of attempted sexual assault.
A third call was made at 09:15 from a property in Mowcroft Road, with the description of the intruder similar to the earlier incidents.
Officers were dispatched to the area, with a search supported by a helicopter.
A man was arrested at a bus stop in Bristol city centre in connection with the incidents and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp James Francomb said CCTV was being examined and house-to-house inquiries were taking place.
"Understandably these incidents have caused significant distress and upset to the victims.
"Additional reassurance patrols will be carried out by officers and the community can expect to see an increased police presence during the course of our investigation too," he added.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.
