Bristol family and friends celebrate life of Roy Hackett MBE
- Published
Friends and family of the civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett have been celebrating his life.
One of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott, Mr Hackett died earlier this month at the age of 93.
People gathered at the Malcolm X centre in St Pauls, Bristol on Friday night.
Described as a "humble freedom fighter", Mr Hackett successfully campaigned to overturn a ban by the Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors.
Mr Hackett was also the co-founder of the Commonwealth Coordinated Committee which set up the St Paul's Carnival in 1968.
Family friend Jendayi Serwah said Mr Hackett had been "consistent for decades in his contribution to the community".
"His role... was a key indicator of what we needed to be doing to stand on his shoulders to achieve justice," she added.
Poet Lawrence Hoo said Mr Hackett "would most definitely have been taken aback" by the celebrations.
Former professional cricketer David 'Syd' Lawrence, president of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, said Mr Hackett was "a great example to the kids today that you never give up the struggle".
The wake for Mr Hackett, who was an avid cricket fan, will be held at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club in September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk