Bristol cycle lane removal angers road users
- Published
Cyclists and pedestrians have expressed their anger after a cycle lane was removed from a busy city road resulting in more cars parking on the pavement.
The cycle lane along a stretch of Cheltenham Road in Bristol was removed earlier this month and the pavement has been made wider.
A national charity for the blind said more cars parked on the pavement was dangerous for the visually impaired.
Bristol City Council has yet to comment.
Sarah Gayton from the National Federation of the Blind said: "I just cannot understand why the council would take away the cycle lane from such a busy road.
"It is vital for the safety of the visually impaired that they have clear walkways, the removal of the cycle lane has encouraged motorists to park in their safe space."
Green Party councillor David Wilcox complained on Twitter about the loss of the cycle lane and began posting photographic evidence showing how the changes had "simply made it easier" for drivers to park their cars across the pavement.
"This junction upgrade is a major missed opportunity and fails to meet the needs of a modern city," he said.
"It has failed pedestrians by not addressing the long-term issue of pavement parking on this stretch, and has made an already dangerous junction worse for people on bicycles by removing the cycle lane altogether."
Ms Gayton added: "We need to be focusing on equality, disabled people should be able to move as freely as others.
"Through removing a cycle lane we encourage cyclists to use the pavement. This can make walking around the city a very daunting experience for the visually impaired."
