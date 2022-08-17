Bristol puppy suffering from mange gets new home
- Published
A puppy abandoned on the streets has been saved by the work of a rescue centre.
Xena, named after the 'warrior princess', was brought to Bristol Animal Rescue at six months old.
She was suffering from demodex mites (mange) and was in "immense" pain when the centre first took her in.
Now she is "living her best life" at her new home on a glamping site in Chew Valley, staff say.
Jodie Hayward, Bristol Animal Rescue Home Manager Centre said it was "obvious" how bad the dog felt as she was "frequently itching and licking herself - she just couldn't get any relief".
"We named her Xena because we knew she'd be strong. She overcame this horrible condition and is now living her best life," she added.
"We couldn't be happier for her."
Demodex mange is the most common form of the condition in dogs and occurs primarily in animals less than 18 months old.
Adult dogs that have the disease usually have weakened immune systems and are susceptible to secondary infections.
This can be extremely dangerous if not treated properly.
Bristol A.R.C. has existed as a charity since 1887, and helps more than 7,000 vulnerable animals each year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk