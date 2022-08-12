Extreme heat 'making us sick', say homeless in Bristol
People who are homeless say being stuck outside in extreme heat is "horrendous" and "makes me sick".
Bristol Street Outreach Team, operated by charity St Mungo's, has been carrying out additional shifts and giving out water, advice and sun protection.
It has also opened up an additional day centre for those who need shelter.
Michael, who sleeps rough in the city, said even sitting in the shade was "tiring and sweaty and uncomfortable".
"It makes me sick," he added.
Temperatures are forecast to hit 37°C (99°F) in some parts of the country over the next couple of days.
James Bennett, an outreach worker for the St Mungo's Rough Sleeper Service - which is funded by Bristol City Council, said: "A lot of the people who are sleeping rough are quite vulnerable so it can be quite dangerous in the heat."
Zoe, who used to be homeless, said she had sunstroke three times during her time living in a tent.
"I was in bed for five days once, sick in hospital with it," she added.
"It's horrendous. Being in a tent from 8pm to 7am in this heat is not good," added Mel, who has slept rough for four years.
St Mungo's said it encouraged those who pass by homeless people to hand out bottles of water, or in an emergency call 999 or contact Streetlink, which provides support for rough sleepers.
"You can put in a description and a location of a person and the outreach team get that referral, and then will go out and see that person," added outreach worker Hannah Mummery.
She said teams were working all weekend to support homeless people through the heat.
Many councils have activated a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), which is usually used to help rough sleepers during extreme cold weather.
In Bristol, SWEP has been activated twice already this year for hot conditions and is currently in place from Thursday to Sunday.
The UK government has declared a drought across parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the east of England.
