Avon and Somerset former police officer accused of sexual misconduct

It is alleged the former officer has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers

A former police sergeant allegedly had sex with a vulnerable member of the public while on duty.

The Avon and Somerset police officer, who has not been named, is also accused of lying to a custody sergeant about his own medical history.

He is due to face a gross misconduct hearing at force headquarters in Portishead from Monday.

A notice for the hearing said it was alleged he "has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "The Legally Qualified Chair (LQC) has given interim anonymity to the officer subject to this misconduct hearing.

"The LQC is due to make a decision on anonymity on the first day of the hearing following representations by any interested parties."

