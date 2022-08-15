Avon and Somerset former police officer accused of sexual misconduct
A former police sergeant allegedly had sex with a vulnerable member of the public while on duty.
The Avon and Somerset police officer, who has not been named, is also accused of lying to a custody sergeant about his own medical history.
He is due to face a gross misconduct hearing at force headquarters in Portishead from Monday.
A notice for the hearing said it was alleged he "has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "The Legally Qualified Chair (LQC) has given interim anonymity to the officer subject to this misconduct hearing.
"The LQC is due to make a decision on anonymity on the first day of the hearing following representations by any interested parties."
