Unattended barbecue starts fire close to M32 in Bristol
Fire crews had to put out a blaze near a city landmark after a disposable barbecue was left unattended.
The fire in front of the 16th Century Dower House near the M32 in Bristol was reported just before 16:30 BST.
Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire covered an area approximately 150 metres by 100 metres at its height.
Elsewhere in the West, farmland fires continued to spring up in the hot, dry conditions.
"During this period of extreme heatwave, please do not use disposable barbecues or light any kind of deliberate fire," Avon Fire and Rescue tweeted after the Dower House fire was extinguished.
A fire destroyed 40 acres of crops near Berkeley in Gloucestershire and in Wiltshire crews tackled a field fire near Crudwell.
Fire services in the West are having to deal with a "significant number" of calls outs to wildfires in recent days.
Nine fire engines were in attendance at the crop fire in Clapton, Berkeley, with Avon Fire and Rescue supporting with drones.
The area is now smouldering and people living in the area have been advised to keep doors and windows shut and avoid the area.
